हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ComScore India

India.com Hits 50 Million Monthly Unique Visitor Mark in January 2021: comScore India Ranking

Catering to the new-age digitally savvy Indians, India.com is a multi-lingual platform that covers a plethora of topics about the country including news, entertainment, Bollywood, sports, business, technology, health, lifestyle, and spirituality.

India.com Hits 50 Million Monthly Unique Visitor Mark in January 2021: comScore India Ranking

New Delhi: India.com, the flagship website of ZEE Digital and one of the fastest-growing internet companies in India reported a noteworthy growth of 4.7x in monthly unique users over the past year from January 2020 to January 2021 according to comScore India. 

Catering to the new-age digitally savvy Indians, India.com is a multi-lingual platform that covers a plethora of topics about the country including news, entertainment, Bollywood, sports, business, technology, health, lifestyle, and spirituality. With a strong focus on travel in India, it also covers popular tourist places, offbeat destinations, and weekend getaways. 

Since its launch in 2011, India.com has gained significant market positions in several key content categories, including entertainment, news, and sports. With a stable technology infrastructure in place, an experienced content team, and new monetization avenues, the brand is one of Zee’s most powerful media assets. 

Constantly striving to succeed, India.com crossed a 35 million monthly unique visitor mark earlier in May 2020. Riding on this victory, with the onset of 2021, it crossed 50 million monthly unique visitor figure. 

Commenting on the growing success of India.com, Rohit Chadda, CEO - Digital Publishing, ZEE Group said, “India.com has established itself as a credible benchmark for content innovation over the years. We are committed to making India.com the most preferred digital destinations for Indians and Indophiles globally.”

“Encouragement from our readers is truly a reassurance towards the steps taken to deliver on our commitment”, he adds

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ComScore IndiaIndia.comRohit ChaddaZee DigitalZee Group
Next
Story

MPSC exam 2021: Maharashtra government announces date, says students with hall ticket will be allowed to appear

Must Watch

PT46M5S

PM Modi address to 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event at Sabarmati Ashram