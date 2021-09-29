हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
nuclear weapons

India committed to complete elimination of nuclear weapons, says Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Addressing 76th UNGA, FS Shringla said 

India committed to complete elimination of nuclear weapons, says Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
File Photo (ANI)

New York: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday (September 28) that "India is committed to the universal goal of non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons", on The International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Speaking at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Shringla said, "India is committed to the universal goal of non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons. Consistent with the highest priority accorded to nuclear disarmament by the Final Document of the First Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Disarmament (SSOD-1)."

Welcoming the convening of the high-level plenary meeting to commemorate The International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, he said, "It provides a valuable opportunity for the international community to reaffirm its commitment to global nuclear disarmament and to enhance public awareness about the objectives of the total elimination of nuclear weapons."

"India believes that the goal of nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step by step process underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed multilateral framework, that is global and non-discriminatory," added the Foreign Secretary.

He further reiterated India`s commitment to the total elimination of nuclear weapons. "India, as a responsible nuclear weapon State, has a nuclear doctrine outlining credible minimum deterrence with the posture of no-first-use and non-use against non-nuclear-weapon States," he said. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated India`s openness to new ideas as manifest in an ancient text Rig Veda, "which says that let noble thoughts come to us from all sites".

"India will engage with all member states towards realising a nuclear-weapon-free world," he added.

