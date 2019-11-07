India concerned over support of certain nations to terror groups: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday stressed India's concern over the tacit support extended by certain nations to terror groups. Speaking at the 'No Money For Terror' conference in Melbourne, Australia, he called for a united global effort against all those who support terror or help generate finances for terror. He emphasized India's zero-tolerance approach to terror.

The five-member delegation comprises high ranking officials including the Director-General (DG) of National Investigation Agency (NIA). A total of 65 nations are represented at the conference. Reddy announced that India will host the next 'No Money For Terror' Conference in 2020.

At the inaugural session, Reddy noted that despite the killing of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, several active affiliates of Al Qaeda still exist in many parts of the world. He cautioned that despite recent elimination of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, there is no room to construe that the caliphate would cease to survive.

He proposed four points for inclusion in the resolution-1) terrorism is the single biggest threat to peace, security and development, 2) nations must expedite the finalisation of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the United Nations, 3) FATF Standards must be effectively enforced and UN listings / FATF should not be politicised and 4) initiate discussion on Countering Financing of Radicalisation (CFR), which would prevent radicalisation - an essential prerequisite of terrorism.

Reddy will also be leading a terror-focused bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart in Melbourne on November 8.