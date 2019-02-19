India condemns Imran Khan's statement on Pulwama attack, says Pak PM blind to truth

New Delhi: India on Tuesday sternly responded to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims saying that he neither chose to condemn the heinous act nor he condoled with the bereaved families of the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

"We are not surprised that the Prime Minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism. Prime Minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn this heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Slamming Imran Khan for his statement made regarding Pulwama attack and Pakistan-backed terrorism, MEA said, "PM of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse. In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, the proof was provided to Pak. Despite this, the case has not progressed for more than 10 years."

"Likewise, on the terror attack in Pathankot, there has been no progress. Promises of 'guaranteed action' ring hollow given the track record of Pak. In this 'Naya Pakistan', Ministers publicly share platforms with terrorists like Hafiz Saeed who have been proscribed by the UN," it added.

The Ministry came down heavily on the neighbouring country's Prime Minister saying, "Pakistan claims to be the greatest victim of terrorism. This is far from the truth. The international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism."

It said, "Pakistan's Prime Minister has called for dialogue and expressed his readiness to talk about terrorism. India has repeatedly stated that it is ready to engage in a comprehensive bilateral dialogue in an atmosphere free from terror and violence."