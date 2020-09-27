India coronavirus COVID-19 cases near 60-lakh mark; death toll at 94,503

New Delhi: India on Sunday (September 27) reported 88,650 new coronavirus cases 1,124 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of Health data, the total coronavirus cases in the country stands at 59,92,532 cases, 9,56,402 are still active.
As many as 49,41,627 patients were cured and discharged, whereas 94,503 succumbed to the viral disease. About 75 percent of the new cases were from 10 states and UTs.
India`s recovery rate is 82.46 percent while the fatality rate has come down to 1.58 per cent, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with 13,21,176 cases, including 35,191 deaths. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|171
|8
|3551
|23
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|65794
|1889
|597294
|9125
|5663
|57
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2458
|31
|6397
|167
|14
|4
|Assam
|30162
|128
|138310
|1595
|638
|13
|5
|Bihar
|12754
|19
|163432
|1558
|886
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|2298
|92
|8937
|260
|145
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|30689
|239
|70955
|4095
|817
|40
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|163
|19
|2831
|26
|2
|9
|Delhi
|29717
|1150
|232912
|4476
|5193
|46
|10
|Goa
|5424
|190
|25759
|688
|391
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|16463
|15
|111777
|1419
|3406
|13
|12
|Haryana
|17149
|883
|103827
|2554
|1291
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4104
|128
|9728
|182
|164
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18430
|740
|51494
|1937
|1125
|20
|15
|Jharkhand
|12426
|107
|65839
|1324
|670
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|101801
|3308
|455719
|5417
|8503
|86
|17
|Kerala
|52753
|3786
|114530
|3199
|656
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|1018
|20
|3018
|47
|57
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22228
|30
|95490
|2252
|2181
|29
|20
|Maharashtra
|269535
|3655
|1016450
|23644
|35191
|430
|21
|Manipur
|2306
|180
|7681
|79
|64
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1515
|257
|3654
|311
|43
|23
|Mizoram
|549
|3
|1316
|27
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1027
|56
|4819
|150
|16
|25
|Odisha
|34476
|421
|170193
|4761
|783
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|5327
|113
|20205
|424
|500
|6
|27
|Punjab
|19483
|454
|86013
|1988
|3188
|54
|28
|Rajasthan
|19355
|325
|105994
|1706
|1426
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|705
|26
|2097
|22
|31
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46336
|50
|519448
|5612
|9233
|85
|31
|Telengana
|30234
|100
|154499
|2058
|1100
|9
|32
|Tripura
|6066
|82
|18392
|400
|270
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10856
|78
|34859
|1016
|566
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|57086
|2311
|320232
|6546
|5517
|67
|35
|West Bengal
|25544
|170
|213975
|2955
|4721
|56
|Total#
|956402
|4567
|4941627
|92043
|94503
|1124
According to Indian Council of Medical Research data, India conducted 9,87,861 sample tests on Saturday, taking the total tests so far to 7,12,57,836.