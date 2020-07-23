India COVID-19 cases breach 12-lakh mark; total tally 1238635, death toll 29861

New Delhi: India witnessed a record surge of coronavirus COVID-19 cases with 45,720 new cases of infections and a record number of fatalities 1,129, reported in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 cases breached the 12-lakh mark, the tally stands at 12,38,635 which includes 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861 deaths.

Also, a record number of recovery cases was registered with 29,557, the recovery rate is at 63.18% while the death rate is at 2.41%.

The country has world's third highest number of cases after the United States and Brazil.

The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, while Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 75,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a the total of 1,50,75,369 samples till July 22 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 15.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 621,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.