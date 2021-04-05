India critical in solving climate crisis, says US ahead of John Kerry’s New Delhi visit

New Delhi: Ahead of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's New Delhi visit, starting Monday (April 5), the US has said that India is a "critical part of the solution to the climate crisis".

John Kerry will be on a four-day visit to the country, during which he will be meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and holding talks with his counterpart, environment minister Prakash Javdekar.

A spokesperson at the US Embassy in New Delhi said, “In New Delhi, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with representatives of the Indian government, private sector, and non-governmental organizations."

The US Embassy in their statement also added, “As one of the world’s largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis. We see India as an important partner on future clean energy research, development, and deployment, not least because of their successful domestic agenda in this area."

The visit comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's Climate Summit from April 22nd to 23rd, and the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in November. India has been invited to the Climate Summit that will take place virtually later this month. This will be the second time PM Modi, and US President Biden will be together at a virtual summit, after last month's Quad meeting.

The spokesperson added, "A key focus for our Administration is supporting and encouraging India’s decarbonization efforts through clean, zero, and low-carbon investment, and supporting India in mitigating its fossil energy use.”

Kerry during India visit will also be meeting External Affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Live TV