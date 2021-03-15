‘It went very well’, says US president Joe Biden after meeting India, Japan, Australia at first-ever Quad summit

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Sunday (March 14) said that the Quad virtual summit, which was attended by the leaders of India, Japan, US and Australia, went very well.

US president Biden and leaders from the other three countries pledged in the first virtual summit on Friday to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to cooperate on maritime, cyber and economic security, issues vital to the four democracies in the face of challenges from China.

"It went very well. Everybody (Quad countries) seemed to like it a great deal," Joe Biden said while addressing the media on his return to the White House.

Meanwhile, following the virtual summit of the top leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States president Joe Biden, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga jointly-authored opinion article for The Washington Post.

“Now, in this new age of interconnection and opportunity throughout the Indo-Pacific, we are again summoned to act together in support of a region in need," the leaders wrote in the Op-ed.

Additionally, India will be part of France-led naval exercises "La Pérouse" that will take place in the Bay of Bengal in early April. With the Indian Navy's addition, all Quad member countries - US, Japan, and Australia will be part of France initiated joint naval exercise.

Live TV