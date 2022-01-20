हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID Vaccination

India crosses 160 crore Covid vaccine mark: Health Ministry

Out of this figure, over 73 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

India crosses 160 crore Covid vaccine mark: Health Ministry

New Delhi: India’s vaccination mark on Thursday (January 20) crossed the 160 crore mark, announced the Union Health Ministry. Out of this figure, over 73 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

Consequently, the total number of vaccines administered so far mounted to 1,59,67,55,879, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Thursday. This has been achieved through 1,71,82,273 sessions, the ministry said in a statement.

As per the government data, over 61,75,049 precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been also administered.

About the vaccination drove for the beneficiaries, children aged between 15-18 years have received over 3,84,93,979 vaccine doses so far. The vaccination of this age group was started on January 3, this year.

India COVID vaccination drive, which is hailed as the largest in the world, was completed one year on January 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stood at 16.41 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. This is the first time in the last 249 days that the country has logged more than 3 lakh fresh cases.

The death toll is at 4,87,693. The country has so far registered 9,287 cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID VaccinationCovid vaccines. coronavirusindia vaccinationHealth Ministry
Next
Story

Maharashtra to reopen schools from January 24, details here

Must Watch

PT7M22S

Zee Top 50: Pramod Gupta targets Akhilesh Yadav after joining BJP