India crosses 160 crore Covid vaccine mark: Health Ministry

New Delhi: India’s vaccination mark on Thursday (January 20) crossed the 160 crore mark, announced the Union Health Ministry. Out of this figure, over 73 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

The world's largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. Total #COVID19 vaccine doses administered in India cross the 160 crore mark! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/0A4GTJYeCI — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 20, 2022

Consequently, the total number of vaccines administered so far mounted to 1,59,67,55,879, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Thursday. This has been achieved through 1,71,82,273 sessions, the ministry said in a statement.

As per the government data, over 61,75,049 precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been also administered.

About the vaccination drove for the beneficiaries, children aged between 15-18 years have received over 3,84,93,979 vaccine doses so far. The vaccination of this age group was started on January 3, this year.

India COVID vaccination drive, which is hailed as the largest in the world, was completed one year on January 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stood at 16.41 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. This is the first time in the last 249 days that the country has logged more than 3 lakh fresh cases.

The death toll is at 4,87,693. The country has so far registered 9,287 cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron.

