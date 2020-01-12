India declares state mourning over Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said's death

New Delhi: India on Sunday declared a state mourning over the death of Oman`s Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, who died at the age of 79 after ruling the Arab country for nearly five decades.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout Monday and there will be no official entertainment, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a message which was shared with the Chief Secretaries of all the states and the administrators of all Union Territories.

"His majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman passed away on January 10, 2020. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day`s state mourning on January 13 (Monday) throughout India," the message said.

"The national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on the day of mourning and there will be no official entertainment on the day."

Sultan Qaboos`s cousin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said was sworn-in on Saturday as his successor since the former had no heir.