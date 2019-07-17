India erupts with joy as ICJ suspends Kulbhushan Jadhav's death penalty: Here's who said what

The Hague: In a big diplomatic victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday suspended the death sentence awarded to former Indian Navy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav who was convicted of being a spy by Pakistan's military court.

Reading out the much-awaited verdict in the case, the UN Court said that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by denying India consular access to Jadhav.

The international court, which ruled in favour of India by 15 votes to 1, also directed Pakistan to review the death penalty given to Jadhav in 2017 by its military court.

A document, which appeared on the ICJ's website before the judges started reading out a summary of the judgement, stated that Pakistan has to provide an “effective review” of the case and added that a “continued stay of execution” of Jadhav was needed for that to happen.

India had asked the UN court to intervene in the case as it said Jadhav had been given an unfair trial and had been denied diplomatic assistance by Pakistan.

The court observed that Pakistan had breached Jadhav’s rights under the Vienna Convention on consular relations by not allowing Indian diplomats to visit him in jail.

The ICJ has no means to enforce its rulings which are final and without appeal. It is unclear from the ruling what exactly would constitute an effective review of Jadhav’s sentence.

The ICJ ruling in favour of India has triggered celebrations across the country with many hailing the verdict as a major victory for India.

Here are some of those quick reactions: -

Sushma Swaraj, former EAM

I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. I also thank PM Modi.

Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister

International Court of Justice has directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is no doubt a big victory for India.

P Chidambaram, former Union Minister & Congress leader

'ICJ delivers ‘justice’ in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law."