india eu summit

India-EU resume trade talks, strengthen bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on three key thematic areas-- foreign policy and security; COVID-19, climate and environment; and trade, connectivity and technology.

India-EU resume trade talks, strengthen bilateral cooperation

New Delhi: India and the European Union (EU) on Saturday (May 8) announced their decision to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement after a gap of eight years.

During the first-ever India+27 EU member states summit, they also unveiled a connectivity partnership, during the virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the member nations.

India and the EU also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation on digital and emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, Quantum and High-Performance Computing including through the early operationalization of the Joint Task Force on AI and the Digital Investment Forum.

Modi invited the EU to support a proposal by India and South Africa to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines so that there can be equitable vaccine access for the entire world, officials said.

However, there was no concrete decision on the matter from the EU side, according to EU officials, reported news agency PTI.

The Partnership is based on the shared principles of social, economic, fiscal, climate and environmental sustainability, and respect for international law and commitments. It will catalyse private and public financing for connectivity projects. It will also foster new synergies for supporting connectivity initiatives in third countries, including in the Indo-Pacific.

 

