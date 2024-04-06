India Expands Antarctic Postal Network: New Post Office To Have Unique Pin Code MH-1718

NEW DELHI: In a historic venture tracing back to 1984, shortly after India's inaugural expedition to Antarctica, the nation established its first-ever post office on the icy continent at Dakshi Gangotri—the pioneering scientific base. Within a year, the fledgling post office had processed a remarkable 10,000 letters and parcels, marking the genesis of what officials now hail as a "unique experiment" for India's postal community.

The saga continued with the eventual submersion of Dakshin Gangotri under ice during the late 1980s, leading to its decommissioning. However, on January 26, 1990, a new chapter unfolded as a post office branch emerged at India's Maitri research station in Antarctica, heralding a new era of postal connectivity amidst the continent's frigid expanse.

For over 35 years since its inception, enthusiasts—particularly philatelists, collectors, and hobbyists—have diligently dispatched letters and postcards within blank envelopes to the Maitri post office, seeking the revered 'Maitri North Goa' postmark—a cherished memento among collectors worldwide.

Fast forward almost four decades and a monumental stride has been taken with the inauguration of a second post office branch at the Bharati research station in Antarctica, accompanied by the introduction of a new PIN code, MH-1718. The designation of this code as "experimental" aligns with standard protocols for nascent branches, according to officials.

Spanning a distance of 3,000 km, India's two Antarctic research bases—Maitri and Bharati—stand as a testament to the nation's enduring presence in the polar landscape, both falling under the purview of the Goa postal division.

In practical terms, letters intended for Antarctica find their way to the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa, the pivotal hub for India's polar endeavours. From there, researchers embark on expeditions carrying these missives, which are later 'cancelled' at the research bases before being dispatched back home via post.

Explaining the significance of 'cancellation,' officials elucidate its role in defacing postage stamps or stationery, thereby preventing their reuse. These 'cancelled' letters bear vital information such as the date and post office location, serving as invaluable artefacts for stamp enthusiasts.

M. Sudhakar, a former scientist at NCPOR, underscores the strategic importance of the Antarctic post offices. With Antarctica governed by the Antarctic Treaty, which prohibits territorial claims and military activities, establishing Indian postal facilities on this foreign terrain assumes profound significance, asserting India's presence on the continent primarily dedicated to scientific exploration.

In a heartfelt appeal delivered via video conferencing, Chief Postmaster General K. K. Sharma has urged the scientists stationed in Antarctica to embrace the traditional art of letter writing, emphasizing its enduring value amidst the digital deluge of modern communication platforms.

Driven predominantly by philately enthusiasts and collectors, the mail flowing into India's Antarctic post offices fuels a demand for 'cancelled' letters, viewed as prized possessions by collectors worldwide. R P Patil, Director of Postal Services for the Goa region, underscores the rarity and allure of obtaining stamps from remote post-office outposts, catering to the fervent demand from philatelists.