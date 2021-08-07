India gave first priority to the poor during COVID-19 pandemic: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (August 7, 2021) informed that India gave first priority to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

“India gave first priority to the poor in its strategy to combat the crisis due to Corona. Be it Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana, we thought about the food & employment of the poor from the first day itself,” said PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi further added that over 80 crore citizens were provided free ration during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over 80 cr citizens have been provided free ration in this duration. Not just wheat, rice or pulses but over 8 crore poor families were even provided free gas cylinders during the lockdown. Over 20 cr women received around Rs 30,000 crores directly in their Jan Dhan bank accounts,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also expressed anguish at the continuing disruption of daily life and property in Madhya Pradesh floods triggered by incessant rainfall and termed the situation as “unfortunate”.

“Unfortunate that several districts of MP are facing rain & flood. Lives & livelihood of several people affected. Govt of India &entire nation stands with Madhya Pradesh in these times of crisis,” said PM Modi at interaction with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

He also noted the efforts by the state government and said, “CM Shivraj and his entire team are going to the spots and carrying out rescue and relief operations. Be it NDRF, Central forces, or Air Force, all facilities are being provided to the State Govt for help in this situation.”

The Prime Minister asserted that efforts are being made to give strength to the poor, empowerment in the true sense from the past several years. "I remember what used to be the condition of roads in MP, we used to hear about big scams from here. Today, cities in MP are creating new models for cleanliness and development. Today, roads are being built in every village of the country, new jobs are being created, farmers have access to markets, poor people are able to reach the hospital on time in case of illness," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV