LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to interact with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh today

7 August 2021, 10:29 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: Clock Tower (‘Ghanta Ghar’) at Lal Chowk in Srinagar illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour last night, ahead of Independence Day.
7 August 2021, 10:28 AM
Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok puts on a brilliant show, finishes 4th.
7 August 2021, 09:46 AM
India: "Centre is making continuous efforts towards this. Vaccine is prepared on basis of efficacy, immunogenicity, & other parameters. Trials are underway keeping safety measures in mind. We're trying to introduce it soon," said Dr Bharati P Pawar, MoS Health on vaccine for children.
"It's a matter of pride that vaccination numbers crossed 50 cr mark. Through you (media) message is being spread that vaccination is important in fight against Corona. Govt has made continuous efforts to ensure that vaccines reach people," she added.
7 August 2021, 09:45 AM
Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces that the state govt will give Rs 25 Lakhs to Vandana Kataria (in file photo) who is a member of the women's hockey team that participated in the Olympics.
7 August 2021, 09:44 AM
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi and other leaders of the party pay floral tributes at the memorial of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, on his third death anniversary today.
7 August 2021, 09:44 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: Two people were injured in an explosion that took place under mysterious circumstances at MG Construction site in Banihal last night. Both the injured are stable. Investigation has been undertaken to ascertain the issue," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
7 August 2021, 09:43 AM
India: India reports 38,628 new COVID-19 cases, 40,017 recoveries & 617 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,18,95,385
Active cases: 4,12,153
Total recoveries: 3,10,55,861
Death toll: 4,27,371
Total vaccination: 50,10,09,609 (49,55,138 in last 24 hrs)
7 August 2021, 09:42 AM
World: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 201 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.27 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.34 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
7 August 2021, 09:42 AM
Maharashtra: As many as 30 people across Maharashtra`s Nashik have been infected with Delta variant of COVID-19, informed Nashik District Hospital on Friday. "30 people have been infected with Delta variant in Nashik. 28 patients are from rural areas. 2 patients are from Gangapur and Sadique Nagar. Several patients are from Sinnar, Yeola, Nandgaon, Niphad etc. as well" said Dr Kishore Shrinivas, surgeon at the Nashik District Hospital. (ANI)