LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to interact with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (August 7, 2021) at 11 AM, via video conferencing.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Union council of ministers today. The Rashtrapati Bhavan described it as a courtesy meeting.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (August 7, 2021) predicted thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate intensity rains in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas. In West Bengal, at least six districts are reeling under flood following the release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation dams and heavy spells of rain.

In other developments, Bihar is set to ease the COVID-19 restrictions further. Even schools for Classes 9 to 12 along with colleges and coaching institutions are reopening from today.