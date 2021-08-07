India sees a slight decline in daily COVID-19 cases, vaccine coverage crosses 50 crore-mark

New Delhi: India saw a slight decline in daily COVID-19 cases and recorded 38,628 new infections, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday (August 7, 2021) morning. There were also 617 fresh coronavirus-related deaths and 40,017 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now increased to 3,18,95,385, while the death toll stands at 4,27,371. There are now 4,12,153 active coronavirus cases in the country as compared to 4,14,159 on Friday.

ALSO READ | From Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh, here’s a list of states reopening schools

The Health Ministry informed that less than 50,000 daily new COVID-19 cases have been reported for the 41st consecutive day and that the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.39 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 2.21 per cent.

India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage crosses 50 crore-mark

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has now crossed the 50 crore mark with more than 43.29 lakh doses being administered on Friday. On the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's fight against COVID-19 has received a strong impetus.

India’s fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

So far, more than 17 crore people in the age group 18-44 years across 37 states and UTs have got their first jab with Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh administering more than 1 crore cumulative doses.

ALSO READ | Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use authorisation of its single-dose COVID vaccine in India

Eager to continue partnership with India in fight against COVID-19

The White House on Friday said that the Joe Biden-led administration is eager to continue the partnership with India in the fight against COVID-19 and provide assistance in the form of vaccines. Washington also commented on the delay in providing coronavirus vaccines to New Delhi.

"The holdup is not on this end but we are eager to get vaccines and continue assistance to the people of India and want to continue to be a part of the arsenal of solving the pandemic," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Live TV