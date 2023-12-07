trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696374
India Gets Consular Access To 8 Indians Facing Death Sentence In Qatar: MEA

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that two hearings have already been conducted in the case. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ministry of External Affairs today said that India has been given consular access to eight Indians facing death sentences in Qatar. Briefing media in New Delhi today, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that two hearings have already been conducted in the case. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with his Qatar counterparts on the sidelines of CoP28 in Dubai.

"There have been 2 hearings. We filed an appeal, from the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. 2 hearings have since been held. We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance. Meanwhile, our ambassador got consular access to meet all 8 of them in prison on 3rd December. This is a sensitive issue, but we will continue to follow and whatever we can share, we will do so," said Bagchi.

The MEA spokesperson further said, "You would have seen Prime Minister Modi meet Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, the Amir of Qatar in Dubai on the sidelines of CoP28. They've had a good conversation on the overall bilateral relationship as well as in the well-being of the Indian community..."

The 8 Indians are former navy officials who were working in a Qatar company. They were arrested on the charges of espionage and sentenced to death by a Qatar court.

This is a developing story.

