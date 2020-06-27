India gets world's largest COVID care centre in Delhi, 10000-bed facility named after Sardar Patel

New Delhi: Amid the rising number of coronavirus confirmed cases in the national capital, the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre will provide a huge relief to the Delhiites.

It is reportedly one of the largest COVID-19 care centre in the world.

The Centre is being set up by the state government for treating mild and asymptomatic patients. It also has the capacity to provide oxygen support therapy on a section of the beds in case of drop-in any patients’ oxygen saturation.

Reports say that over 875 doctors will be put on-duty along with the same number of second medical staff.

Located at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus at Chhatarpur, it will be operated by the Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel.

It was visited by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (June 27).

The ministers reviewed the preparedness of the centre which will start functioning in the next 3-4 days.

Taking to Twitter Amit Shah wrote, "I applaud our courageous ITBP personnel, who would be operating this COVID Care facility during these trying times. Their commitment to serve nation and people of Delhi is unparalleled."

He added, "Modi govt at the centre is committed to provide all possible help to its citizens."

I applaud our courageous @ITBP_official personnel, who would be operating this Covid Care facility during these trying times. Their commitment to serve nation and people of Delhi is unparalleled. Modi govt at the centre is committed to provide all possible help to its citizens. pic.twitter.com/p5RaDomna4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 27, 2020

CM Kejriwal said, "In this hour of difficulty, I sought help to save Delhi and everyone has come forward to contribute enthusiastically. With the support of the Central government and Radha Soami Satsang Beas, such a large corona centre has come up for Delhiites."

इस मुसीबत की घड़ी में दिल्ली को करोना से बचाने के लिए मैंने सबसे सहयोग माँगा। और सबने बढ़ चढ़ के सहयोग किया। केंद्र सरकार और राधा स्वामी ब्यास के सहयोग से अपने दिल्ली वालों के लिए इतना बड़ा करोना सेंटर बन गया है। pic.twitter.com/OqRYdL2Z03 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 27, 2020

Notably, several other private and non-profit organisations have provided their support in the setting up of the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 2,948 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi breached the 80,000-mark on Saturday.

There are 80,188 COVID-19 infections in the national capital now, which is second on the list of most coronavirus cases after Maharashtra in India.