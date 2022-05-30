हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

India getting out of 'vicious cycle' of corruption and scams witnessed before 2014: PM Modi on NDA govt's 8th anniversary

Referring to welfare policies like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojna or Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, PM Modi said the government is moving with the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

India getting out of &#039;vicious cycle&#039; of corruption and scams witnessed before 2014: PM Modi on NDA govt&#039;s 8th anniversary

New Delhi: India is getting out of the "vicious cycle" of corruption, scams, nepotism, terrorist organisations spreading across the country and regional discrimination, in which it was trapped before 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that his government's eight years were dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness that when his government is completing its eight years, the confidence of the country and the self-confidence of its people is unprecedented. The Prime Minister was speaking at an event during which he released benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme.

PM Modi said that coming out of the negative impact of Covid, India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The world is looking towards the country with new hope and faith, he said.

"The country is getting out of the vicious cycle of corruption, scams worth thousands of crores, nepotism, terrorist organisations spreading across the country, and regional discrimination, in which it was trapped before 2014," PM Modi said in an apparent reference to previous Congress dispensations.

“This is also an example for you children that even the most difficult days too pass,” he said. Referring to welfare policies like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojna or Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, PM Modi said the government is moving with the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

The last eight years have been devoted to the welfare and service of the poor, he said. “As a member of the family, we have tried to reduce difficulties and improve the ease of living for the poor of the country," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi noted that by increasing the use of technology, the government has ensured that the poor get their rights. Now the poorest of the poor are confident that they will get the benefit of the government's schemes, he said.

"To increase this trust, our government is now running a campaign of 100 per cent empowerment," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister said the heights that India has achieved in the last eight years, no one could have imagined earlier.

"Today, India's pride has increased around the world and our power in the global forums has increased," he said. He expressed happiness that youth power is leading this journey of India. “Just dedicate your life to your dreams, they are bound to be realised,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi first assumed the office of the prime minister on May 26, 2014, and he was sworn in for a second term on May 30, 2019.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM CAREScorruptionscamsNDA8 years of Modi govt
Next
Story

High Court dismisses case against Abhishek Banerjee, says 'There is no such thing as 1 percent'

Must Watch

PT2M22S

UPSC announced the results of Civil Services Examination 2021, Shruti Sharma becomes topper