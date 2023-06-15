Riots Declining, India Going Through Most Peaceful Phase In Past 50 Years: NCRB Data

New Delhi: A recent analysis of the government body National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) data reveals that the country has witnessed the lowest riot rate in the last 50 years. The analysis is based on total riot cases registered from 1970 to 2021 in NCRB data. The graph indicates a sharp fall in the number of riot cases registered in the country under the nine of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Professor Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council for the Prime Minister of India, posted on twitter that the riots in the country have drastically reduced ever since PM Narendra Modi assumed power in 2014, with the total riot cases being at an all-time low in 2021. “Riots (violence) in India is on a steady decline. The country is most peaceful in 50 years," she wrote in the Twitter post.

Riots (violence) in India is on a steady decline. The country is most peaceful in 50 years. Here’s the updated analysis using NCRB data: https://t.co/RT5ppFdW20 pic.twitter.com/ko9FpA8g21 — Prof. Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) June 15, 2023

The graph shared by Professor Shamika shows that rioting complaints and violence peaked during the 1980s, then going through a steep fall in the late 1990s, which was the first tenure of the BJP-led NDA government.

Showing a slight increase during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the number of rioting complaints reached an all-time low during the tenure of PM Modi, according to the graph showing the NCRB data.

The last huge spate of violence and rioting was seen in 2020, during the Delhi riots which saw massive bloodshed and unrest in North East Delhi, where as many as 53 people were reported dead.