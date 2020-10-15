India hands USD 1 million to UN body for Palestinian refugees

New Delhi: India's representative to Palestine Sunil Kumar on Wednesday handed over USD one million to United Nation's body for Palestinian refugees--United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This is the second tranche in 2020, and out of the total commitment India makes to UNRWA of USD 5 million, USD 3 million has been paid now.

Appreciating the "remarkable efforts carried out by UNRWA", Sunil Kumar said, “India shall continue supporting the Agency’s activities in providing vital services and necessary humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees.”

The money will be used by UNRWA to provide education, health care, relief and social services for Palestine refugees. India had increased its annual financial contribution to UNRWA from USD 1.25 million in 2016 to USD 5 million in 2018 and 2019.

Officer-in-Charge of the Department of External Relations for UNRWA Sami Mshasha welcoming India's contribution said, the "support for Palestine refugees is crucial and much appreciated".

Earlier in June 2020, at the extraordinary virtual ministerial pledging conference for UNRWA, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan announced that New Delhi will contribute USD 10 million to UNRWA over the next two years.

UNRWA, established by the General Assembly in 1949 is mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.6 million Palestine refugees. It is reaching out to refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.