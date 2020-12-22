India has data, demography, demand, democracy to achieve world-class scientific solutions: PM Narendra Modi at IISF

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 22, 2020) delivered the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 and said that the country has data, demography, demand, democracy to achieve world-class scientific solutions.

"To achieve world-class education, health, connectivity and rural solutions, today's India has data, demography and demand. Above all, India has democracy to balance and protect all this. That is why the world trusts India," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also expressed that India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation.

"Our scientists have done path-breaking research. Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems. But, India wants to do more. We look at the past with pride but want an even better future," PM Modi said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said all our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning.

"At the same time, we want our scientific community to share and grow with the best of global talent. One of the steps taken to achieve this is hosting and participating in hackathons to provide exposure and opportunity to Indian scientists," noted PM Modi.

He asserted that the New National Education Policy will help in fostering scientific temper from an early age and said that now the focus has shifted from outlays to the outcome, from textbooks to research and application.

"The Policy will encourage the creation of a pool of top-quality teachers. This approach will help the budding scientists. This is being supplemented by Atal Innovation Mission and Atal Tinkering labs," he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of making the benefits of science and technology to all and said that science and technology are bridging the gap of scarcity and impact.

"It is connecting the poorest of the poor with the government. With digital advances, India is becoming a centre of evolution and revolution of global high-tech power," the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister said there are many challenges in our country like water scarcity, pollution, soil quality, food security, for which modern science has a solution.

"Science also has a big role in rapidly exploring the water, energy and food resources in our sea. He said India is running Deep Ocean Mission for this and has achieved success," he said and added that the benefit of new inventions in science finds a way in commerce and business as well.

The Prime Minister said reforms have now been undertaken in the space sector to encourage our youth and the private sector to not only touch the sky, but also the heights of the deep space.

PM Modi stressed that the biggest challenge that the science is facing now, maybe a vaccine for COVID-19, but the biggest long term challenge science faces is to attract high-quality youngsters and retain them. He lamented at the attraction of youths towards technology and engineering domains and stressed on the need of developing science for the development of the country.

He further added what is called science today, becomes the technology of tomorrow and an engineering solution later.

PM Modi also talked about the Chandrayaan mission and said, "The excitement surrounding Chandrayaan Mission was a great starting point to evince interest from youngsters."

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present on the occasion.

