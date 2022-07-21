NewsIndia
India has scripted history with Draupadi Murmu's election as President, says PM Narendra Modi

"India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!" PM Modi said in a tweet.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met and congratulated Draupadi Murmu on her election as the 15th President of the country and said ''she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden.''

 

 

The Prime Minister said that India has scripted history as a daughter hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected President. "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!" he said in a tweet.

 

 

The Prime Minister said Murmu`s life motivates every Indian. "Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji`s life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said.

 

 

The Prime Minister thanked MPs and MLAs who supported her candidature cutting across party lines. "Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India`s development journey," he said.

"I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy," he added.

 

 

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his best wishes to Draupadi Murmu who will succeed him in the highest office of the country. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India," President Kovind said in a tweet.

 

 

Murmu already has 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting. Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is returning officer for the election, told the media that Droupadi Murmu has got 2161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.

The presidential contest was between Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. "Up to this round, the cumulative total is - total valid votes is 3219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha gets 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062," Mody said.

Odisha`s Rairangpur village, the native place of Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Murmu`s victory. A large crowd gathered outside BJP headquarters in Delhi earlier this evening to celebrate her victory. 

 

