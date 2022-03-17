India has to play bigger role in post-Covid world: PM Narendra Modi in his address at LBSNAA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 17, 2022) attended the Valedictory Function of 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussorie via video conferencing.

During his address, PM Modi said “we must add courses on Artificial Intelligence & Data Governance at LBSNAA for the future generations.”

The prime minister in his address also highlighted that in the post-Covid world, India will have to play bigger roles. “India has to play bigger role in new world order emerging post-Covid,” said PM Modi in his address at LBSNAA.

India has to play bigger role in new world order emerging post-Covid: PM Modi in his address at LBSNAA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2022

Additionally, PM Modi also urged the youth to “never lose sight of the biggest goal of a modern and self-reliant India in the 21st century.”

"When you are involved in decision making, try to understand the root cause of what happened in past and understand their reasons. Never make a hasty decision. Always wish for challenging projects don't make comfort yourself," said the prime minister in LBSNAA address.

PM Modi says, "When you are involved in decision making, try to understand the root cause of what happened in past & understand their reasons. Never make a hasty decision. Always wish for challenging projects don't make comfort yourself." pic.twitter.com/Q69NvbVp4a — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

PM Modi also inaugurated the new sports complex and dedicate revamped Happy Valley Complex to the nation.

"I have interacted with several batches of civil services trainees but your batch is special because you have done it in the year when India completes 75 years of Independence. When the country completes 100 years of its Independence you will be in service," he said.

Asking trainee officers to never let their sense of service and duty sag, Modi said the country has to take the motto of reform, perform and transform to the next level. "When you go in the field you should not hesitate in taking a decision that you think might make a difference in the life of the man standing on the lowermost rung of the social ladder," the prime minister said.

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the 96th Foundation Course is the first Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA based on the principle of Mission Karmyogi, with new pedagogy and design. Emphasis was put on transforming the Officer Trainee from a student/civilian into a public servant through initiatives like interaction with the Padma Awardees in the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas'. All 488 Officer Trainees were given first-level training in Krav Maga and various other sports.

Live TV