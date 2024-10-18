India Hits Back At Justin Trudeau Govt, Indicts Canada Border Police Official In Terror Case

India-Canada Row: Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government has made false accusations against Indian diplomats by connecting them to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs strongly rebuked Canada, stating that while the Trudeau government accuses India of using Lawrence Bishnoi's name, it has shown leniency toward criminals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The MEA said that India has sent 26 extradition requests to the Canadian government, but no action has been taken. Furthermore, India has also appealed in 29 cases where wanted criminals should have been arrested, yet Canada has not acted on those either. In fact, one of the 26 extradition requests includes Canada's border police - Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) - official Sandeep Singh Sidhu.

As per media reports, Sidhu, an employee of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), has been implicated in promoting terrorist activities in Punjab. Sidhu was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode and other ISI operatives to orchestrate the assassination of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in 2020. Sandhu, renowned for his battle against Khalistani militants during Punjab’s decade of insurgency, became a symbol of resistance to the separatist movement.

While Canada tried to put the blame on India for political gain, the rejection of New Delhi's extradition requests clearly indicates that Justin Trudeau's government made false accusations against Indian diplomats.

According to several experts, Trudeau's compulsion to appease Khalistani terrorists for vote bank politics is the reason behind his baseless accusation that India was involved in the killing of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar. There are over seven lakh Sikhs residing in Canada and the majority of them are voters of the North American country. While Khalistanis may be celebrating Trudeau's conflict with India, Canadian citizens are beginning to question the narrative surrounding Hardeep Nijjar.

A Canadian opposition leader has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of using Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder to divert attention from other controversies and asked the government to posthumously take away the Khalistani militant's citizenship to right the past administrative error. Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada, also said the Khalistani militant who is the central figure in the whole controversy was a foreign terrorist who was somehow granted citizenship in 2007, instead of deportation.