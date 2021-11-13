India International Trade Fair 2021 to be held from November 14-27, tickets details here

New Delhi: India International Trade Fair, one of the country’s biggest business and trade-related events is scheduled to be held from November 14 to November 27 in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The tickets for the event will be available at 65 Delhi Metro stations, PTI reported quoting officials.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it will start selling India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for 'Business Days' from November 14 and for general public days from November 19. The 'business days' of the trade fair are from November 14 to 18 while the general public days are from November 19 to 27.

According to Delhi Metro Corporation, tickets can be purchased between 9 am to 4 pm at 65 designated metro stations.

Here’s a list of metro stations you can get IITF 2021 tickets from:

Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, and Barakhamba station.

Tickets for the International Trade Fair will be available at 65 selected metro stations from 14-18 Nov. 2021 for Business Days & 19-27 Nov. 2021 for General Public Days. pic.twitter.com/Ow20OZ8FPd — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें(@OfficialDMRC) November 12, 2021

IITF tickets will not be available for sale at the Supreme Court metro station, the release by DMRC said. This station is next to Pragati Maidan, the site of the fair.

To cater to the rush during the trade fair, additional ticketing counters, guards, officers and staff will be deployed at the Supreme Court metro station and other stations as required.

After a year's gap, IITF will be held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14 -27, with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as its theme, the commerce ministry had said early October.

IITF, which is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, was first held in 1979. The fair was not held last year in 2020 in view of the COVID-19 curbs. It was the second time in history that IITF was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980.

Meanwhile, about this year's trade fair, the partner state is Bihar while the states of focus are Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from PTI)