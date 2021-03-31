India invited to G7 meeting by United Kingdom as guest nation: MEA Spokesperson

New Delhi: India has been invited as a guest to the G7 meeting by the United Kingdom this year. The meeting will also witness involvement of other countries including Australia, South Korea and South Africa, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

On Tuesday (March 30), Suresh Prabhu, India’s Sherpa to G-20 and G7, attended the second virtual meeting of Sherpas of Group of Seven (G7) and guest countries. G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, is an intergovernmental organisation.

COP26 Summit and global health cooperation were the key issues which were discussed during the meeting, under the UK's G7 Presidency.

"Second meeting of the Sherpas of #G7 & Guest countries held today. Shri Suresh Prabhu, India's #G7 Sherpa, attended the meeting. Key priority issues under UK`s #G7 Presidency agenda discussed, including preparations for the COP26 Summit and global health cooperation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"India has been invited as a guest country of the #G7 by the UK this year, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa," he added.

In January, the UK extended an invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a guest to the G7 summit, which is scheduled to take place in Cornwall from June 11 to 14 this year.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Prabhu said that the roadmap of the upcoming COP26 under the presidency of the United Kingdom was discussed.

"We also discussed the roadmap of the upcoming COP26 under the presidency of United Kingdom and focussed on the important challenge of climate change that is being faced by the world today," he said in a statement.

