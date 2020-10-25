हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajit Doval

India is a civilised state, not based on religion or language: NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi: India's National Security Advisor on Sunday (Ocotber 25, 2020) said that India is a "civilizational" state which has existed since times. Speaking at Parmarth Niketan in Uttarakhand, he highlighted how India as "Rastra" or civilization existed, but as a "Rajya" or nation came to being in 1947.

NSA Doval  said, "Our state, India is a civilizational state, its not based on religion, not based on language, nor ethnicity but on a civilization"

He lauded India's saints and the role the played in Nation Building and gave examples of how Jews as civilization existed for 2000 yrs but got a state in 1947 while how civilizations like Egypt disappeared.

While not mentioning any regional tensions, he said, "To save the nation is important....we will fight only where we are getting threats". Adding," We will fight, on our soil and outside, but not for selfish motives or vested interest but for Parmarth or larger good"

He also called on to spread the message of India's spirituality.

Ajit Doval India NSA
