15 AUGUST INDEPENDENCE DAY

India is celebrating 75th or 76th year of Independence Day? Check FIGURES to wipe out all COMPLICATIONS

Independence Day: India gained independence on 15th August 1947. Accordingly, multiplying the gap of 10 years, 10 years of independence passed in 1957, followed by 20 years in 1967. 70 years passed in 2017. As can be seen, a total of 76 Independence Days have been celebrated in India.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 09:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The first independence day was also celebrated, but it was not possible to count it as year.
  • The 76th Independence Day is being celebrated and celebrations are being held to mark 75 years of independence.
  • IF we count the years, then we have to say, since we got independence, we have crossed 75 years.

India is celebrating 75th or 76th year of Independence Day? Check FIGURES to wipe out all COMPLICATIONS

There is no end to complications with calculations. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 75th Independence Day of India, is being celebrated across the country. The central government has announced Har Ghar Tiranga ceremony on this occasion. But there is a lot of debate going on at the intersection of the neighborhood, in the tea shop, about how much Independence Day this year is, 75 or 76. This year marks 75 years of India's independence from British rule. So can it be called the 75th Independence Day or is it the 76th Independence Day?

India gained independence on 15th August 1947. Accordingly, multiplying the gap of 10 years, 10 years of independence passed in 1957, followed by 20 years in 1967. 70 years passed in 2017. As can be seen, a total of 76 Independence Days have been celebrated in India. As such, this is the 76th Independence Day being celebrated across the country. That is why puzzles are created in people's minds. But it needs to be clearly understood, we are celebrating 76th Independence Day this year, besides, celebrating completion of 75 years of independence. Because, the first independence day was also celebrated, but it was not possible to count it as year, because independence came on that day itself. 

Also Read: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter URGES Modi Government on Independence Day, says 'I am READY for DNA test, PLEASE...'

For that reason, if we count the years, then we have to say, since we got independence, we have crossed 75 years, the 76th year started from today. For that reason, the 76th Independence Day is being celebrated and celebrations are being held to mark 75 years of independence. 

15 august independence day75th Independence day76th Independence Day of India

