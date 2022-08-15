The whole country is remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of Independence Day. Meanwhile, Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, living in Germany, demanded the Indian government to bring Netaji's remains to India. Anita Bose has also said that in Netaji's entire life nothing was more important than the independence of the country. Actually, the death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is a mystery. Many claimed Netaji have died in an airplane crash. His remains were then collected by one of the Japanese authorities and preserved at the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo. Since then three generations of priests have cared for the relics.

Demand for DNA Test

In this episode, 79-year-old Anita Bose, once again living in Germany, said that she is ready for DNA test of the remains of Netaji preserved in a temple in Tokyo, Japan. She also said that the temple priests and the Japanese government also had no objection to the trial and are ready to hand over the relics.

Also Read: Independence Day: India's ONLY 'Inquilab Temple', Revolutionaries are being WORSHIPPED for 22 years HERE

Appeals to People of India

Anita Bose in her statement appealed to the people of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, saying that nothing was more important in Netaji's life than the independence of his country. So now the time has come that at least his remains can be returned to Indian soil. He called upon the people to make efforts to bring back the ashes of Netaji to his motherland.

Netaji's Death: The greatest Mystery

Netaji's only child Anita Bose has long been saying that Netaji's relics are in the Renkoji temple. Several Indian relatives of Netaji also requested the government several times to find out where Netaji had gone from Taiwan. Anita Bose Faf, an Austrian-born economist, is the daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his wife Emilie Schenkl. She was only four months old when Netaji moved from Germany to South East Asia to fight the British.