New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called India Germany’s superpartner in Asia after his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Europe, reported ANI.

While addressing the media post-meeting with PM Modi, Chancellor Scholz said, “India is a super partner for Germany in Asia in economic terms, security policy terms, and climate-political terms.”

India is a super partner for Germany in Asia in economic terms, security policy terms, and climate-political terms: German Chancellor Scholz in Berlin pic.twitter.com/hdZ2vuHTG0 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

“India is among our very important partners here. The world can only develop well if we are clear as to the fact that future relations in the world will be characterised and marked by many countries, not by a few powerful countries,” he added.

Talking about Germany’s special relationship with India, the Chancellor said he feels delighted that his administration's first inter-government dialogue held with the Indian government.

Delighted that the first Inter-Governmental Consultations of this Govt took place with Indian Govt. To me it's a sign of the spl quality of our relationship...I invited you as our guest to G7 Summit end of June & we look forward to welcoming you back to Germany: Chancellor Scholz pic.twitter.com/w0t3ZamsWE — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

“We are delighted that the first Inter-Governmental Consultations of this Govt took place with Indian Govt. To me it's a sign of the special quality of our relationship...I invited you as our guest to the G7 Summit end of June and we look forward to welcoming you back to Germany,” ANI quoted Scholz as saying.

The German Chancellor also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G-7 summit in Germany.

"I invited you as our guest to the G7 Summit end of June & we look forward to welcoming you back to Germany," he said. The agreement was signed after the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations, a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany,” he said.

Discussions between Modi-Scholz, the first since the newly elected chancellor took office, covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

During his visit, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival.

In his three-day visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries.

He will then make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.