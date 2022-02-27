हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ukraine crisis

India issues advisory for stranded nationals in Ukraine unable to travel for evacuation

The Indian embassy asked nationals who feel the situation is not conducive for travel, to wait for further development and stay in groups.

India issues advisory for stranded nationals in Ukraine unable to travel for evacuation
File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Sunday (February 27) issued advisory for stranded nationals in Ukraine who are unable to travel for evacuation. 

The embassy asked such nationals who feel the situation is not conducive for travel, to wait for further development and stay in groups. “Those who judge that the situation is not conducive for travel, or are unable to leave due to any reason, may wait until further developments, may also plan accordingly by remaining in groups, keeping enough essentials, following existing instructions on safety and security,” the advisory read. 

Further, the embassy asked nationals to use “nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of active conflict and proceed towards the Western regions”. 

“The transportation mode of Railways is operational and safer. If tickets are available on regular trains, they may be booked. In addition, Ukrainian Railways is also operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on first come first serve basis at the Railway Station and for which tickets are not required,” the embassy added. 

Urging people to remain calm, the embassy said it is monitoring the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine. 

Meanwhile, the third Air India flight with around 240 Indians reached Delhi from Hungarian capital Budapest on Sunday morning. India has named the evacuation mission as 'Operation Ganga'. The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest had landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening, while the second flight with 250 nationals arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

Moreover, a fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. After the closure of Ukraine's airspace, India is evacuating stranded nationals from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

(With agency inputs)

