India Ka DNA: If Delhi govt proposes, will make flyover at Shaheen Bagh, says VK Singh

Speaking on India Ka DNA with Zee News ahead of the Delhi Assembly election 2020, former Army General VK Singh said Shaheen Bagh is making headlines because it is being made an issue. "The Opposition is weak and so it angry. There is tolerance in this country, but it is being narrated in another way," he said.

On the introduction of patriotism as a syllabus in Delhi schools by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said that nationalism is always a big issue. There is no one who does not have patriotism in the country. There is no need to teach patriotism. These are the people who have doubts about patriotism.

In response to a question about the people facing problems due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Shaheen Bagh, Singh a Minister of State for Roads and Transport said that if the Delhi government proposes then we will make one-kilometre long flyover on that route.

At the same time, he expressed condolences about the death of a 4-month-old child due to the demonstration. BJP will only work for development and will not let nationalism bow down. After the election results, we declare our CM candidate.

The conclave will see several prominent personalities making an appearance and speaking on a range of issues including Delhi Assembly election 2020, which is scheduled to take place on February 8. The India Ka DNA Conclave will see several top leaders from BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) participating as speakers.