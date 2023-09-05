Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has scripted history by etching India's name in the list of elite nations that successfully landed on the moon. Moreover, it also made India the first nation to land on the south pole of the moon. In another feat, ISRO successfully launched its sun mission Aditya L1 on September 2 making India proud again. With two consecutive successes, India has been the toast of the town across the globe.

Today, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India's first solar mission, successfully performed the second earth-bound manoeuvre. "Aditya-L1 Mission: The second Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km," ISRO said in a tweet. adding that the next manoeuvre (EBN#3) is scheduled for September 10, around 02:30 Hrs. While India is celebrating its success, Pakistani people gave some savage replies to their leaders when asked about India's success. They even termed their leaders thieves who only thought about themselves and not about the country or citizens.

After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the South pole of the moon, the ISRO launched the country's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday. It carried seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time.Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1 per cent of the Earth-Sun distance. The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study the outer atmosphere of the Sun.

Major objectives of India’s solar mission include the study of the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather. (With agency inputs)