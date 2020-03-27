India launches coronavirus COVID-19 Facebook and Messenger chatbot helpdesk

NEW DELHI: Continuing its fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Health and MyGov has launched a corona hHelpdesk chatbot on Facebook Messenger for providing updates and information about COVID-19.

The Corona helpdesk chatbot will also suggest the dos and Donts to prevent the further spread of deadly coronavirus.

Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov, took to Twitter to share the information.

‘’MyGov launched its Corona Helpdesk chatbot on #Facebook #messenger to get update information and dos and Donts to prevent the spread of #COVID19. Like the MyGov Facebook at https://facebook.com/MyGovIndia/. Check out the chatbot on http://M.me/MyGovIndia,’’ he said in a tweet.

The government had earlier collaborate with WhatsApp and launched a helpline number to raise awareness and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

WhatsApp users across the country can reach out to the Ministry of Health on +91 9013151515 for credible information and to verify any uncertain information on precautionary measures or treatment practices.

To contact the helpline, citizens should save the WhatsApp number in their phone, and then start a chat by typing “Hi” and sending it to the number, which will prompt them to either type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions.

Depending on the question, users will receive verified information in the form of a video, infographic or text.

“In times of global crisis such as the COVID 19 pandemic, it is imperative that we rely only on factually correct and verified information. I commend Facebook for this great effort to synergise facts from credible sources and put it in the public domain through a popular messaging platform like WhatsApp. It shall definitely have a resounding positive impact on public health. When facts are incorrect, it leads to panic and takes the form of a vicious cycle. I appeal to people, transcending all all borders, to use precautions that are being given out through official sources and to NOT get misled by myths that are circulated by mischievous elements," Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, had said.