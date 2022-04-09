हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India logs 1,150 new Covid-19 cases, 83 fatalities in last 24 hours

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.23 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 9, 2022) informed that India reported 1,150 new Covid-19 cases and 83 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the country to 4,30,34,217, while the count of active cases fell to 11,365. 

A reduction of 127 cases in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours was recorded in the country, as per the data. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,21,656. 

According to the health ministry, the count of active cases currently comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent. 

While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.23 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,25,01,196, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.55 crore.

Additionally, the Union health ministry has allowed precautionary, or booster, doses of Covid-19 vaccines for all adults from tomorrow at private vaccination centres. 

“All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres," said the ministry said in a statement. 

