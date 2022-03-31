India logs 1,225 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, active caseload stands at 14,307

New Delhi: India recorded 1,225 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,129, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (March 31, 2022). The active cases stand at 14,307.

A decrease of 397 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,594 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,89,004.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​184.06 crore. As many as 6,07,987 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 486.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.13 million and vaccinations to over 10.94 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,057,126 and 979,870, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,023,215.

