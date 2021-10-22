India logs 15,786 fresh COVID-19 cases, 231 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 15,786 new coronavirus cases, as per Union Health Ministry data on Friday (October 22).

Around 231 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the country stands at 1,75,745.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, the number of samples tested up to October 21 is 59,70,66,481, out of which 13,24,263 samples were tested on Thursday.

India had logged 18,454 fresh COVID-19 cases and 160 fatalities on Thursday.

