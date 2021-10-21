India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases, 160 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India logged 18,454 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 3,41,27,450, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday (October 21).

With 160 fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 4,52,811 in the country.

The active coronavirus caseload presently stands at 1,78,831, while the recovery rate mounted to 98.15%, the highest since March 2020, the Union Health ministry said.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited RML Hospital to mark the feat and meet the frontline workers.

“More than 103.5 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs till now. Over 10.85 Cr balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs,” the Government of India informed.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV