हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases, 160 deaths in last 24 hours

With 160 fatalities, the coronavirus death toll has climbed to 4,52,811 in India. 

India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases, 160 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image

New Delhi: India logged 18,454 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 3,41,27,450, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday (October 21). 

With 160 fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 4,52,811 in the country. 

The active coronavirus caseload presently stands at 1,78,831, while the recovery rate mounted to 98.15%, the highest since March 2020, the Union Health ministry said. 

Meanwhile, India on Thursday achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited RML Hospital to mark the feat and meet the frontline workers. 

“More than 103.5 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs till now. Over 10.85 Cr balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs,” the Government of India informed. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccineCovid in Indiaindia covid update
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi leads celebrations in Delhi as India crosses 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Must Watch

PT1M37S

India Won , Pakistan panicked !