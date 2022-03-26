India logs 1,660 new Covid-19 cases, 4,100 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: With 1,660 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,18,032, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday (March 26, 2022).

India also recorded 4,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, as Maharashtra and Kerala added their backlog numbers, pushing the total death toll to 5,20,855. The country also reported 2,349 recoveries in a day.

Total vaccination: 1,82,87,68,476

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,80,436, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

A reduction of 4,789 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent.

The nation’s daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.29 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 182.87 crore on Saturday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,58,489 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 78.63 crore tests have been done.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 478.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.11 million and vaccinations to over 10.86 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,936,775 and 976,499, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,016,372.

