India sees slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases, records 1,685 new infections amid fourth wave scare

New Delhi: With 1,685 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,16,372, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday (March 25, 2022).

India’s death toll has climbed to 5,16,755 with 83 daily fatalities today. The active cases further declined to 21,530 in the country.

India reports 1,685 fresh #COVID19 cases & 2499 recoveries and 83 deaths, in the last 24 hours Active case: 21,530 (0.05%)

Daily positivity rate: 0.24%

Total recoveries: 4,24,78,087

The country also reported 2,499 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,78,087, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

A reduction of 897 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent.

The nation’s daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 182.55 crore on Friday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,91,425 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 85.39 crore tests have been done.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 477.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.10 million and vaccinations to over 10.84 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,888,564 and 975,838, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,014,687.

