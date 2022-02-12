India logs 50,407 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 6,10,443

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 50,407 Covid-19 infections, which took the country's overall tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases declined to 6,10,443, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday (February 12, 2022).

The daily cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days now and the active caseload currently comprises 1.43 per cent of the total infections.

A reduction of 87,359 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.48 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.07 per cent, according to the health ministry.

With 804 daily fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,07,981, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has also increased to 4,14,68,120 after 1,36,962 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.37 per cent, the health ministry data stated.

Meanwhile, with the administration of more than 46.82 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 172.29 crore.

