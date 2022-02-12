हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India logs 50,407 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 6,10,443

The daily coronavirus cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days now.

India logs 50,407 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 6,10,443
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 50,407 Covid-19 infections, which took the country's overall tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases declined to 6,10,443, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday (February 12, 2022).

The daily cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days now and the active caseload currently comprises 1.43 per cent of the total infections.

A reduction of 87,359 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.48 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.07 per cent, according to the health ministry.

With 804 daily fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,07,981, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has also increased to 4,14,68,120 after 1,36,962 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.37 per cent, the health ministry data stated.

Meanwhile, with the administration of more than 46.82 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 172.29 crore.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 indiaCoronavirus Indiaindia covid-19 cases
Next
Story

Schools for nursery to class 8 to reopen in UP, here's what parents need to know

Must Watch

PT8M35S

Election Rush: PM Modi to visit Kannauj today