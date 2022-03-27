हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India, Maldives agree to mutually recognise each other's Covid-19 vaccine certificates

The move will facilitate easier travel between the two countries and give a boost to the tourism sector.

Male: India and the Maldives on Saturday agreed to mutually recognise the COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by each other, a move that will facilitate easier travel between the two countries and give a boost to the tourism sector.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid after their talks here, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the Maldives for scripting a success story during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mutual recognition of Covid-19 certificates today will facilitate easier between India and Maldives travel. India has been the top source of tourists for the Maldives. Have also facilitated the smooth supply of essential goods and commodities," he said.

Jaishankar said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, "our relationship has witnessed fast-paced progress this year under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih."

India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, had provided over two lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to the Maldives last year as part of its grant assistance.

India-MaldivesMaldivesCOVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccine certificateCoronavirus vaccine certificate
