New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Twitter account was hacked on Saturday (April 9).

It remains unclear who was behind the hacking. This comes as IMD's account is generating traction for updates and forecasts on the heatwave in parts of the country.

#UPDATE | Our Twitter account has been hacked, we are trying to restore it: India Meteorological Department's Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra to ANI (File pic) pic.twitter.com/dyCXFun9Jk — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

India Meteorological Department's Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra told ANI, “Our Twitter account has been hacked, we are trying to restore it.”

The hacker posted a malicious link, saying that they have opened up “an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours!”

Earlier today, Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) Twitter account was hacked briefly and its profile picture changed to a cartoonist monkey.

A case was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow following the incident.

"The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity," a senior official told PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh government said in a tweet in Hindi, "There was an attempt by anti-social elements to hack the official Twitter account of the Chief Minister's Office @CMOfficeUP at 12.30 am on April 9. Some tweets were posted by them which were recovered immediately."

"Strictest action will be taken against those responsible for this after an investigation of the case by cyber experts", it said.

