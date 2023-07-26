INDIA Moves No Confidence Motion In Parliament To 'Compel' PM Modi To Speak On Manipur Issue

New Delhi: The Congress moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led central government on the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi moved the motion. Although the decision to move the no-confidence motion is that of the united opposition, Gogoi, who is an MP from Assam has moved the motion.

“The INDIA alliance is united and this is the concept of the INDIA alliance. The leader of the Congress party will move the motion. We think that it is our responsibility to use this last weapon to shatter the government’s arrogance and make them talk on Manipur,” Congress leader and MP Manickam Tagore said, as per news agency PTI. He said that they submitted the notice for the motion at 9.20 am on Wednesday in the Speaker’s office.

Tagore said that the opposition had decided to bring the no-confidence motion to break the prime minister’s arrogance, who is not speaking in Parliament.



The front of 26 opposition parties, INDIA, had decided to bring the motion in order to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk in Parliament on the Manipur violence, senior leaders of the front said.

The Congress has also issued a whip in the Lower House of Parliament for its members to be present in its parliamentary office by 10.30 am on Wednesday to “discuss some important issues”.

Even though the no-confidence motion by opposition parties is bound to fail the numbers test, opposition parties argue that they will win the perception battle by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the debate.

They contend that it is also a strategy to make the prime minister talk in Parliament on the crucial matter even as the government has been insisting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the Manipur situation.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the opposition parties met at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out future course of action.