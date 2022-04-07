India, Netherlands sign four agreements during President Ram Nath Kovind's state visit

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma on Wednesday (April 6, 2022) informed that India and Netherlands have signed four agreements on the sidelines of President Ram Nath Kovind`s state visit to the Netherlands.

Verma, while addressing a special briefing in Netherlands, informed that India-Netherland partnership is significant, not just in content but also in terms of the pace and momentum generated by periodic meetings between the leadership of the two countries.

"Indian President has visited the Netherlands after 34 years. There were four agreements signed on the sidelines of the visit. First is the Extension of MoU on bilateral cooperation in the field of Ports, Maritime Transport and Logistics," he said.

"2nd is Extension of MoU with State Archives Department, Kerala and National Archives of Netherlands on the execution of Shared Cultural Heritage; third is MoU for Cosmos Malabaricus Project between Leiden University and Kerala Council of Historical Research and National Archives of Netherlands," Verma added.

The fourth agreement is the Extension of the Programme of Cooperation between the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Agriculture and Innovation, Government of Netherlands.

India committed to strengthening its bond with diaspora: Kovind

Additionally, President Ram Nath Kovind, during the reception of the Indian Community in the Netherlands, said that India is deeply committed to strengthening its bond with the diaspora and attending to its needs.

"We have taken several initiatives under the maxim of 4Cs - Care, Connect, Celebrate and Contribute. The Overseas Citizen of India cards has been issued to give status and privileges in many areas. Travel to India has been facilitated through the issuance of long-term visas and E-visa. To increase the participation of the diaspora youth and familiarize them with Indian youth and their Indian roots, we started the Know India Programme and Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children for the children of Persons of Indian Origin to join Indian universities for higher education. We would like you to avail these initiatives and actively participate in them," he said.

The President underlined that the safety, security, welfare and well-being of Indian citizens in all parts of the world is a priority for India.

"In every corner of the world, over the last two years, the Government has made special efforts to enable our citizens to return home during the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic by undertaking the `Vande Bharat` mission. Recently, Operation Ganga brought back more than 22,000 Indian citizens, largely students, who were stranded in the conflict zone in Ukraine. As the Prime Minister said, humanity was at the core of Operation Ganga, not the colour of passport," he said.

President Kovind’s visit to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with First Lady Savita Kovind, is on a visit to the Netherlands from April 4-7. President Kovind was accompanied by Loganathan Murugan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Dilip Ghosh, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha).

The maiden visit of the President of India to the Netherlands marked an important milestone as India and the Netherlands celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year. It is also the first Head of State visit from India to Netherlands in more than three decades.

"The State visit of the President, which took place as both India and the Netherlands celebrate 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties, reflected and reiterated the commitment to further deepen the relationship for mutual benefit of both peoples," the MEA added.

(With ANI inputs)

