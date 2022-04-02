हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Turkmenistan

President Kovind meets Turkmenistan counterpart, discusses bilateral, regional cooperation issues

President Ram Nath Kovind met his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Saturday and discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Ashgabat: India and Turkmenistan signed four agreements for cooperation, including in disaster management and financial intelligence, as President Ram Nath Kovind met his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov and discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation here on Saturday.

President Kovid was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour here on Friday as he began his three-day state visit to Turkmenistan during which he will meet the leadership of the resource-rich Central Asian country and discuss ways to boost bilateral ties.

This is the first-ever visit of the President of India to independent Turkmenistan and comes just after the inauguration of new Turkmen President Berdimuhamedov.

"President Ram Nath Kovind and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov had a tete-e-tete followed by delegation level talks. The Leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, including under the framework of India-Central Asia Summit," the official Twitter account of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"Four MoUs for cooperation in disaster management, financial intelligence, culture and youth matters were signed between India and Turkmenistan in the presence of President Kovind and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov," it said in another tweet.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said India attached importance to its relations with Turkmenistan.

"The state visit of the president will reaffirm the importance we attach to Turkmenistan, not only bilaterally but also in terms of our extended neighbourhood concept and role in India-Central Asia partnership," Sanjay Verma, Secretary West in the MEA, told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Turkmenistan possesses very large reserves of natural gas.

"Turkmenistan is also strategically placed in Central Asia and connectivity is something on which we feel partnership with Turkmenistan will pay dividends. We have offered a line of credit worth USD 1 billion to Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan," Verma said.

President Kovind's trip to Turkmenistan will be followed by a state visit to the Netherlands from April 4-7 at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. 

