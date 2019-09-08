India-Pakistan clash on Kashmir issue likely at 42nd session of UNHRC

New Delhi: United Nation's Human Rights Council is bracing for an India-Pakistan clash as Islamabad gets ready to rant about Kashmir at the forum. The 42nd session of the Human Rights Council will take place between September 9 and September 27.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be present in Geneva and plans to whine about Kashmir. Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will also be in Switzerland for the meeting.

The development comes weeks after India was able to thwart a joint China-Pakistan initiative to rake up Kashmir at the United Nation Security Council. Islamabad wanted an emergency session on Kashmir at the UNSC. It happened at the request of China who took up the letter of Pakistani foreign minister in the aftermath of New Delhi's decision to revoke Article 370 for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir - a completely domestic matter of India.

India's permanent envoy to United Nation Syed Akbaruddin, after the meet, had said, "Article 370 is internal matter.. these have no external ramifications."

On talks with Pakistan, Syed had said, "Using terror to push goals is not the way normal states behave. Stop terror to start talks."

Russia, France, the UK and the US had backed India at the consultations.

The outcome of the consultations is being considered a big diplomatic victory for India as consultations did not lead to any formal meeting which Islamabad was keen to have.

In the aftermath of India's decision to remove the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has been trying to internationalise Kashmir by reaching out to global capitals. All efforts have failed.