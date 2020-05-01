हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

India, Pakistan exchange gunfire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Locals reports said that panic gripped in the area in morning when the heavy shelling took place from both the sides.

India, Pakistan exchange gunfire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Baramulla
File Photo (PTI)

Jammu: India and Pakistan troops on Friday (May 1) exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Hajipeer sector of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. According to an official, Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy shelling on Indian Army post in Uri after which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply. 

Locals reports said that panic gripped in the area on Friday morning after heavy shelling took place between troops of both sides. 

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom also confirmed the shelling along LoC, saying no loss of life or injury was reported during shelling in the area. 

