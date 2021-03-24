हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

India, Pakistan hold talks on Indus water sharing, discuss Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai hydropower projects

The Indian side held that these projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position.

India, Pakistan hold talks on Indus water sharing, discuss Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai hydropower projects
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: India and Pakistan held the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC), where the two sides discussed the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday (March 24, 2021). The Indian side held that these projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position.

The meeting, held in a 'cordial manner', took place on Tuesday and Wednesday in New Delhi, between the Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan.

"Discussions continued on designs of two Indian projects, namely, Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW). Indian side held that these projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position," the MEA said in an official statement.

The statement further read, "Pakistan side requested India for sharing of information on design of other Indian hydropower projects being planned to be developed. Indian side assured that the information will be supplied as and when required to be supplied under the provisions of the Treaty."

The MEA informed that both the Commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve the issues by bilateral discussions under the Treaty. 

"It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates," the MEA said.

This is to be noted that under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan. 

However, the meeting could not be held in 2020 due to restrictions induced by the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

